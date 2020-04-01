LANGLEY — Traffic stretched several blocks along S.C. 421 at noon Wednesday, and the gridlock was largely met with smiles and friendly waves in the midst of a weekly food giveaway, with the truckloads of goodies including cabbage (in vast quantities), chicken, turkey, bread, macaroni and cheese, rice, sweet potatoes and (as a bonus) the occasional roll of toilet paper.
Golden Harvest Food Bank and Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church pooled their efforts to help make the event possible, with the support of the Langley Fire Department, which provided a base of operations for dozens of volunteers to welcome and serve hundreds of visitors. Masks and gloves abounded.
Christina Alexander, Golden Harvest's communications director, described the congregation as "a wonderful partner" and expressed appreciation for the various helpers' willingness to move their site from the church to an easier-access site where vehicles can line up by the dozens without impeding other traffic. The site is also stronger in terms of allowing more room for safety, in light of the coronavirus and the past few days of increased restrictions and guidelines.
Jolyne Kime, a Bath resident, was on the receiving end of some groceries, with help from a "text" message. "My daughter-in-law lives in Columbus, Ohio, and she told me that they were doing food at the fire department in Langley, and to come out and get some," she said, while entering the procession off S.C. 421.
One of the church volunteers, Graniteville resident McKenzie Jay, fielded a question about her presence. "I am … being the hands and feet of Jesus while giving out the fruit, so I can be the fruit of Jesus," she said.
Among the older visitors was Beech Island resident Rosa Bigham, driving herself to and from the event at the age of 93. "Somebody told me to come down here, because I've got a friend who's got a son that works here. He said, 'Go on down there and get yourself something to eat!'"
She described herself as "living on God's orders," and added, "I'm going to take whatever they give me, and thank God for it."
Aiken resident William Wallace, with Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness, said the food varies from week to week. Wednesday's event included 267 vehicles (and 864 people). March's data included 773 families served. "That means we touched 2,208 people," he said.
The partnership dates back to the summer of 2019, and the weekly distribution started in late February, Alexander said, recalling an effort to distribute 8,100 half-gallons of milk at the end of each month through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. She described the volunteers as "very efficient and very gracious."