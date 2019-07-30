Golfers of tomorrow were able to learn golfing techniques over the summer at The First Tee of Aiken.
Linksters II, one of the eight camps hosted by the nonprofit this summer, provided children between the ages of 5 and 7 with lunch, snacks and golf related activities.
Young golfers like Bryce Murray, 6, said his papa taught him to golf when he was just 2 years old.
"I golf every weekend," Murray said.
In between water breaks, participants practiced skills like chipping and pitching with modified golf equipment such as larger golf balls and clubs.
Heidi Hoffman, executive director of The First Tee of Aiken, said the goal of the camps is for kids to have fun and to prepare participants for future success in any field.
"A big part of what we do is to try to grow the game of golf, but another kind of huge component of what we're trying to do is prepare them for success," Hoffman said. "Our program incorporates life skills and healthy habits using golf as a vehicle to deliver that; as a by-product they also become pretty skilled golfers."
In addition to golfing skills, participants receive lunch, a snack and often times, a ride around the course on The First Tee of Aiken's golf carts, said Drew Greene, summer staff coach.
"We try to get them involved in golf but also make sure they have fun," Greene said. "Hopefully we can get some young rising stars here."
Hoffman said The First Tee of Aiken offers programs year round for ages 5 to 18 at all skill levels. Once the school year starts, the golf course runs weekday classes from 4 to 6 p.m. and all day Saturday classes.
For more information on registering for programs visit thefirstteeaiken.org.