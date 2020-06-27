Along with the recent protests against racial injustice, there has been a renewed demand around the country for the removal of Confederate monuments and other reminders of the South’s prominent figures in the Civil War.
“I definitely think it’s a good thing,” said Makenzie Johnson, an organizer of the Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement. “A lot of people are disagreeing and saying, ‘It’s our right. This is our history. We have to leave it there.’ But, to me, what history do you want to be remembered is the bigger question.
“These are beautiful states that we want to keep beautiful,” she continued. “We don’t want to be reminded of when we were nothing but slaves or when it was nothing but oppression. That’s not something you want to go to a park and be reminded of or something you want to drive down the highway and be reminded of.
“If America is really great, we should be putting (reminders of) great history around instead of surrounding ourselves with this oppression depression,” Johnson concluded. “That’s how I feel about it. It’s oppression depression.”
Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP, is encouraged by the latest movement to remove Confederate monuments, believing it has greater momentum than it did in the past.
“This isn’t the first time that we’ve had this conversation in Aiken County,” he said. “It’s been going on for generations and for years and years, but people just didn’t listen to Blacks that had concerns about these Confederate monuments before. Now, we are in an era that we are starting to have these courageous conversations, and we have white allies who are ready to bring the issue to the forefront again, so people are finally starting to listen.”
As a group, the Aiken Branch is “100% in favor of removing Confederate monuments and removing (the names of) places, streets and schools that are named after folks who have harmed the Black community,” White said. “I think the time is right for us take a stand on addressing these monuments that have continued to remain in Aiken County. We’ll do an evaluation to determine which ones we currently have that are in public spaces. That’s where we’ll be concentrating. People can do what they want with their private property.”
White’s desire to remove the monuments, however, doesn’t mean that he believes the history associated with them should be forgotten.
“I think it is important to continue to remember history so that, God willing, we don’t have to repeat it,” White said. “To remember that history (of the Confederacy), we need to do it in a proper context, which is either in a museum or through history books.”
In the long run, White is concerned that keeping Confederate monuments standing locally will be harmful to Aiken County economically in the long run.
“If we really want Aiken County to grow,” he said, “we have to consider that our best students aren’t going to want to come and study here, our best professionals aren’t going to want to come and work here, and our best companies aren’t going to want to relocate and have operations in Aiken County if it is populated with cities that have Confederate monuments in the middle of them.”
White offered an example of what he thinks would be a monument-worthy project. It would honor the African American founders of Aiken County – Prince Rivers, Charles Hayne and Samuel Lee.
“Prince Rivers and his colleagues were brave enough to establish Aiken County during Reconstruction – a very dark time in our history – in a spirit of unity with their white colleagues,” White said. “Stories like that – of bravery and of courage and of getting the community to come together in unity – those are the kind of stories that a monument should tell.”