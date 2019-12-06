The big day has arrived.
Ridge Spring-Monetta and Barnwell will each head to Columbia this afternoon to play for their respective classification's state championship game at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at the participating schools or at the game. Children under the age of 5 receive free admission. General parking is $10 per car.
Barnwell (14-0) will take the field first in the Class AA championship game against Saluda (11-3). It's the second consecutive season the Warhorses have reached the title game. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
After that game, Ridge Spring-Monetta (10-4) will face defending state champion Green Sea Floyds in the Class A state championship game. It is the first time the Trojans have been in the state championship since the 2006 season.
The Class A championship game is set to kick off at 8 p.m.