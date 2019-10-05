Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt has a warning for criminals in the wake of a recent investigation known as "Operation Gunsmoke."

"This task force is getting good at this," Hunt said. "The bad guys should be worried because it's not going to stop."

"Operation Gunsmoke" was a crime crackdown that began March 12 in connection with a member of the Bloods gang.

Court testimony revealed that the case first started as a result of increasing violence in Aiken County, according to a U.S. District Attorney of South Carolina news release.

"This was the fourth or fifth long-term operation we have done," Hunt said in a recent interview with the Aiken Standard. "These operations usually take a long time."

Out of all the arrests included in "Operation Gunsmoke," Hunt said 16 arrests were from the Aiken County area.

"It makes the community better and safer," Hunt said. "Look at all these folks we took off the streets this time. They're not coming back for a while. Every time you take a big group of these people off the street and out of our neighborhoods it makes our neighborhoods safer."

The roughly six-month operation recently concluded with the last 15 South Carolina defendants with pending charges pleading guilty in federal court to offenses involving narcotics and firearms.

The investigation seized over 150 guns, most from felons, according to the news release. Methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine were also seized during the case, including over 4 pounds of methamphetamine in one seizure.

The investigation was a collaborative effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement Unit, a joint gang/violent crime task force with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Richmond County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and ATF.

Hunt said the sheriff's office has been part of this task force for nearly 16 years and is grateful for collaborations that span past jurisdictions.

Hunt made it clear that the task force will continue to work together on future crimes and encourages the community to send tips.

Tips can be sent directly to the ACSO by calling 803-648-6811 or submitting an anonymous tip to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.