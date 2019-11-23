For anyone looking for something to do Thanksgiving Day, Aiken is the place to be.
Get out of the house Thursday and enjoy the festivities, which kick off with Bloodies and Bagels.
Next will be the Blessing of the Hounds, and that ceremony will be followed by One Table.
All are local traditions.
The 10th edition of the Aiken Land Conservancy’s Bloodies and Bagels will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the lawn of the Aiken County Historical Museum.
For the Land Conservancy, the social gathering is considered to be more of a “friend raiser than a fundraiser," because there is no charge for the Bloody Marys and bagels that are served.
While enjoying breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Land Conservancy’s members and learn more about the work they do to preserve undeveloped land in and around Aiken County and to protect Aiken’s trees.
Panera Bread will provide the bagels and cream cheese.
Even though the primary purpose of Bloodies and Bagels isn’t to raise money, the Land Conservancy will be accepting donations.
The Historical Museum is at 433 Newberry Street.
For more than 100 years, the Aiken Hounds have been conducting drag hunts in Hitchcock Woods, and those activities are the oldest of their kind in the nation.
The Blessing of the Hounds will officially open the group’s hunting season, which will run through mid-March of next year.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods.
The Rev. Grant Wiseman, rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, will officiate.
Afterward, foxhounds will dash into the forest to follow an artificially laid scent trail. Pursuing them will be horses and their riders.
“There is a spirit in the woods, and you get a good feeling just by being there,” said Linda Knox McLean, one of the four joint masters of foxhounds for the Aiken Hounds. “It’s so nice that people who live in Aiken like to come down (to Memorial Gate) to be with us and share the beauty of morning in what to me is really a very sacred place.”
The walking distance from Hitchcock Woods’ South Boundary Avenue entrance to Memorial Gate is approximately six-tenths of a mile.
No motorized vehicles will be allowed in Hitchcock Woods or beyond the South Boundary/Laurens Street intersection for the Blessing of the Hounds.
Spectators should not bring their dogs, which will distract the foxhounds.
One Table, which began more than 10 years ago, is Aiken’s free community Thanksgiving dinner.
The 2019 edition will take place downtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Alley and on Newberry Street.
Turkey, gravy, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and other food will be served, including desserts.
Entertainment will begin at 10:45 a.m.
More than 1,000 people have attended One Table in the past.
“We want to make sure that everyone knows that they are welcome at One Table,” said Kathryn Wade, who is in charge of coordinating the dinner. “It’s a wonderful event for young and old, and we look forward to seeing everybody on Thanksgiving Day.”