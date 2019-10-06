BURNETTOWN — The 25th Annual Sassafras Festival took place on Saturday and the festival offered something for everyone.
It began with the Electric City Kids Safety Demonstration and bucket truck from the Aiken Electric Cooperative and a meet and greet from Smokey the Bear of the U.S. Forest Service.
The Sassafras Parade followed and included the Boy Scouts waving flags and the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy marching. It continued with local political candidates riding in cars and throwing candy to the bystanders, with fire trucks and police doing the same.
The 20-minute parade also had bagpipes, dancers from Glam Stomp Dance, vintage vehicles, local pageant winners and a host of Shriners.
The rest of the day had a plethora of options.
For outdoors enthusiasts, there was a fishing simulator. For the cooks and bakers, there were cake, pie and barbecue contests. For the athletic, there was a cornhole competition. For automobile enthusiasts, there was a car and truck show, an antique tractor show held by Aiken Antique Power, and a bikers ride and show.
For the people not participating in the major events, there were plenty of other fun activities to participate in including pony rides, Paint-a-Pony, hamster balls, rock climbing walls, obstacle courses, dunking booths, bungee jumps, nonprofit booths to learn from, mechanical bull rides and plenty of local vendors.
Amanda Dominick was one of the vendors. She was selling stick horses, dragons and other creatures made out of pool noodles to raise money to buy her daughter a car.
“It is just a good time to enjoy with the public,” Dominick said.
Entertainment throughout the day included a performance from local dance group Southern Thunder Cloggers, local singer Brian Randall, a 1970s rock group from Graniteville called Rider and a DJ playing music for the street dance later that night.
The history of the Sassafras Festival is an interesting one.
Michelle Atkinson, Burnettown’s clerk and treasurer, said the Sassafras Festival began in 1994 as a simple street dance party. It was named after the trees of the same name growing along Horse Creek.
“We just love that everyone comes out and has a good time,” Atkinson said. “We try not to overcharge for anything. There’s nothing down here that you can’t bring your family down and not spend a fortune and have a good time.”