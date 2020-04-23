Beginning Saturday, phone users in Aiken and several other counties in South Carolina will be required to use 10-digit dialing for local calls.
Instead of dialing the seven-digit number, callers will now have to add the area code before dialing.
"For example, where once you might have called the PSC by dialing 896-5100, you’ll now dial 803-896-5100," the South Carolina Public Service Commission website reads.
The changes announced late last year are due to a new area code that will be introduced to the current 803 area code in May.
The new code will be 839 and will supplement the 803 area code, impacting Chester, Richland, Sumter, Aiken, and Allendale counties, according to the Public Service Commission.
Only new numbers will receive the new 839 area code. Current numbers will not be changed.
The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay, according to the Public Service Commission.
The Public Service Commission urges callers in impacted counties to reprogram any equipment that’s currently programmed to dial a seven-digit number.
Equipment may include life-safety systems, stored telephone numbers in contact lists in phones, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, call forwarding settings and voicemail services.