Trishonna Dukes, wearing simulation goggles, tried to complete a sobriety test set up by the Aiken Department of Public Safety during the Teen Life Maze event at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center on Friday.
"I know that if you drink and drive, it's unsafe because I barely could even move," Dukes said.
Teen Life maze, a joint effort of the City of Aiken and Helping Hands Inc., is an interactive experience that shows youth the real-world consequences of their actions. Information was given about STD clinics, teen pregnancy, health and wellness, and healthy relationships.
Another simulation Dukes participated in involved a courthouse.
"I know that I don't want to go there, because you might go to jail," Dukes said.