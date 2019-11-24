“The boys are back in town.”
With those words, The Intruders struck up the familiar opening riff of “Tighten Up,” by Archie Bell & the Drells of Houston, Texas, and a half century of musical memories flooded the ballroom at Houndslake Country Club.
And, like the Drells, The Intruders band members proved that after 52 years they can still sing and play “just as good.”
The Intruders, formed by a group of Aiken High School students, packed the dance floor on weekends at the Aiken Teen Town in the late 1960s, and Saturday night, those fans, now seniors, showed they still have the moves – both fast and slow – to “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” “Then You Can Tell Me Goodbye” and other oldies at a reunion concert and show.
The show ended, of course, with a slow number, “Goodnight, My Love,” the song The Intruders played to close the night at Teen Town.
Six of the band's original members performed at the reunion: Bob Harte, who still lives in Aiken, and Alan George, from Columbia, on horns; Russ Burleson, who lives in Columbia, on keyboard; Dickie Hobbs, who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina, on bass guitar; John Gardner, who lives in Charleston, on drums; and Archie Jordan, who lives in Twin City, Georgia, on lead guitar.
Don Goldman of Aiken, who is known as Bear, sang lead vocals for original member Mike Stewart, who passed away in 2013. Charles Holley also passed away. Stuart Harris was not at the show.
Jordan, who toured with The Tams and went on to be a successful songwriter, producer and composer in Nashville, said he expected the performance to be a “good show” before the concert started.
“It's a great thing. We had not played together in, like, 50 years. We started rehearsing a few months ago, and the guys have worked really hard,” said Jordan, Aiken High class of 1969. “I'm just so pleased about so many turning out. I'm looking forward just to hearing the music and watching the looks on people's faces when they hear those old songs.”
During a break from “those old songs,” Jordan performed some of the songs he wrote or co-wrote for Nashville's biggest stars, including “It Was Almost Like a Song.” Jordan co-wrote the song with Hal David, best known as Burt Bacharach's writing partner, and it was a No. 1 hit for three weeks for Ronnie Milsap.
Jordan also talked about and sang songs by Stewart and Harris, who also found success in the country music industry in Nashville. Stewart co-wrote “Don't You Know How Much I Love You,” another No. 1 hit for Milsap. Harris co-wrote Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else On Earth,” which held the No. 1 hit on the country chart for four weeks.
Jordan shared stories from his early years as a songwriter in Nashville, telling his fans he couldn't get a bank loan for a car although he had the No. 1 song in the country with “It Was Almost Like a Song.” But when he got his first royalty check, he bought “the longest Cadillac” he could find, he said.
Jordan also reminisced about playing at Teen Town, now the home of Aiken Senior Life Services, on Morgan Street.
The building is behind the old Aiken County Hospital, and in the summer with the windows up, the nurses could hear the band performing at Teen Town across the back entrance to the ER.
“This one lady, when I did a concert about a year ago, told me this story,” Jordan said. “She said she was in a patient's room – she was a nurse. She had the window up. It was in the summertime, and she was listening to The Intruders playing 'My Girl.' This other person came into the room and said, 'Hey, listen, you’ve got to get down to Room 202; they need their medication.' She said, 'I'll be right there after they finish 'My Girl.'”
Larry Hudson, Aiken High class of 1970, said he remembers line dancing – girls on one side, boys on the other – at Teen Town after football games on Friday nights and on weekends.
“It was a place for friends to get together, dance and congregate,” he said. “It was just a place for kids to go, you know, unlike today where, I think, they don't really have a place to go. It kept you off the streets.”
Teen Town had great law enforcement, too, he said.
“We were just talking about Mr. Whitehurst with Aiken Public Safety – big guy with those Popeye-the-Sailor-Man arms,” Hudson said. “He used to stand at the front door. If you were trying to sneak out to try to get a little drink, he'd go, 'You been out that door a couple of times too many.' That was a time when police took care of kids, and they made sure we behaved. A lot of fun memories, good memories.”
A share of the concert proceeds will go to endow the Aiken High School Alumni Scholarship Fund to benefit future Aiken High School graduates at USC Aiken.
Maria Gregory Taylor, a member of the Teen Town Reunion Committee, said that her class, Aiken High 1969, started the scholarship at its 50th reunion in May and soon branched out to other classes.
The goal is to reach $10,000 to be endowed through a campaign called “$20 Before 2020.”
“We're already at more than $6,000 since May through small donations,” Taylor said. “If we can give a little bit back, then we'll get so much more, and it will be our legacy forever and ever. We'll all be so excited when that first scholarship comes out. We'll probably have about 100 people there cheering on that one student as our first recipient.”
To support to the Aiken High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, donors can send contributions to The Aiken Partnership, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, 29801. Donors should include their graduating class year.