The Teen Life Maze, an interactive experience that seeks to teach young people about the consequences of life choices, will be held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.
Teen Life Maze is an "interactive risk reduction experience," according to a news release from the City of Aiken.
As participants move through the maze, young people will view a series of experiences that deal with issues such as teen pregnancy prevention, alcohol and drug abuse, and lessons on healthy relationships.
Some of the simulations involve being in a courthouse, an STD clinic and a funeral home.
Several agencies from across Aiken County have teamed up to take young people through the maze.
The experience, according to the release, is designed to show young people what would happen in real life if they make wrong choices that have lasting consequences, such as drinking and driving.
During a previous Teen Life Maze, Aiken Department of Public Safety officers used simulation goggles to show young people the difficulties of passing a sobriety test while under the influence of alcohol. A RealCare Baby infant simulator was used to show the laborious tasks of caring for a baby.
This event is for middle, high school and college students. An informational sessions for parents also will be available.
There will be free food, prizes, music and a video game truck at the event.
Teen Life Maze will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W.
There is no cost to attend. Interested participants should RSVP at ShapingBrighterFutures.org.
For more information, call 803-648-3456.
Helping Hands Inc. will be hosting the event in partnership with the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department.