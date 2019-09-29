The Aiken Golf Club
The Aiken Golf Club, a semi-private golf club located in downtown Aiken, is situated within walking distance of downtown Aiken. First built in 1912, it is one of Aiken’s oldest golf courses and host of the annual City Amateur Championship.
Cedar Creek Golf Club
Cedar Creek Golf Club, located off Whiskey Road between Aiken and New Ellenton, is the sister course of The Aiken Golf Club. The course is one of the longest in the area, extending to 7,045 yards from the tournament tees. Cedar Creek is a semi-private 18-Hole Championship Arthur Hills design.
Houndslake Country Club
Houndslake Country Club, a private 27-hole championship golf course, is one of the area’s most challenging with slope ratings reaching 140 from the tips. Designed in 1974, hosts a number of statewide invitational and championship tournaments.
Midland Valley Golf Club
This semi-private 18-hole course situated between Aiken and Augusta features wide fairways, dramatic elevation changes and receptive greens. About five miles west of Aiken, this Ellis Maples design includes a number of demanding signature holes.
Palmetto Golf Club
Palmetto Golf Club, a private golf club that opens for public play during Masters Week, is the oldest continuously operated 18-hole golf course in its original location in the Southeast. It was built in 1892 as a four-hole golf course. It is located off Whiskey Road near the heart of downtown Aiken.
The River Golf Club
The River Club in North Augusta is a premier golf course laid out along the Savannah River. Designed by Jim Fazio, the course offers large, greens, the challenge of lakes, wetlands and dramatic bunkers. This semi-private course is open for public play and allows walking.
Sage Valley Country Club
Quietly situated near I-20 and Bettis Academy Road, Sage Valley Country Club is one of the premier country clubs in Aiken County. For those playing this 7,344-yard Tam Fazio design located in Graniteville, golfers will fine immaculate course conditions and seclusion from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Play is reserved for members and invited guests.
Woodside Plantation Country Club / The Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation
Woodside Plantation Country Club offers four 18-hole championship golf courses, as well as a nine-hole par 3 course, and is located off Whiskey Road in south Aiken. The Wisteria course was designed by Rees Jones, while Hunter’s Run (par 3) and Plantation courses by Bob Cupp. Jack Nicklaus designed the Reserve Course, which was once named one of the “Top Ten Best New Private Courses in America” upon its opening in 2003. The Hollow Creek course at the Reserve Club was designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Clyde Johnston.