The National Youth Tournament Series Championship, featuring some of the country's top young polo players, ended Sunday at New Bridge Polo and Country Club.
In the girls' final, team White beat team Black with a score of 4.5 to 4. Summer Kneece of Aiken was named the most valuable player.
In the open finals, team East beat Florida by a score of 6-5. Aiken's Aiden Meeker was on the winning team.
In the consolation final, team Central beat West by a score of 6-3.
“It was a great tournament and a huge statement for New Bridge Polo club and the Aiken community to host a national event like this,” said Tiger Kneece, who founded Aiken Youth Polo with his wife, Susie.
The National Youth Tournament Series, or NYTS, was established in 2013. The U.S. Polo Association program is for players 19 years old or younger.
Players must have a minimum handicap of -1 to be eligible to participate.
NYTS All-Stars are named based on their horsemanship, sportsmanship and skill at each qualifier event. Those players then are eligible for selection in their respective zones for the national championships.
The tournament featured four open division teams: Central Region, Eastern Region, Florida Region and Western Region. The teams played for the national championship in the Cecil Smith Cup.
In the girls' division, two teams, team Black and team White, competed in the NYTS Girls Championship.
Hope Arellano, who divides her time between Aiken and Florida, is a member of the Florida Region team.
Kneece is the coach of the Central Region team, and Aiken resident Adam Snow is the coach of the Florida Region team.
