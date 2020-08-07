Despite restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many stores around Aiken are expecting a lot of business this weekend because of South Carolina's annual Sales Tax Holiday.
Josh McCall, an employee at Staples, said the store had 10-15 people waiting outside the store this morning to get in when it opened.
"We're expecting a big crowd this weekend," McCall said.
During the weekend, consumers will be able to buy computers, clothing, school supplies and other items without having to pay South Carolina’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. This also applies to online orders.
Catherine Gough has worked at Caroline's Boutique, her family's business, for over 15 years and said it's usually very busy during the tax-free weekend.
"People come in here to buy clothes, backpacks, shoes and a lot of other things," said Gough. "It is going to be a little different this year because people need different things."
Gough said that Caroline's didn't have a website until this past March and that it's been good to have business there during the pandemic. She said there had already been multiple online orders placed on Friday.
Mary Weakley said she comes down from Maryland each year during South Carolina's tax-free weekend to shop.
"As a consumer with children, it helps save money," said Weakley. "I always shop during this weekend at local businesses."
Renaye Stafford, Weakley's friend, said that this weekend "can be very helpful for those going through tough times with the pandemic."
Kraig Holdman, co-manager at Lionel Smith Ltd., said that sales have been down because of the pandemic and he's hopeful the weekend will bring lots of customers into the store to help increase sales.
Emily Fletcher, another Staples employee, said many people have been buying electronics that they need for working from home or homeschooling. She also said that the store hasn't seen a big drop in business.
"People wear their masks and still come in," Fletcher said.
"All of the businesses are just figuring out how to work best," Gough said.
For more information on exempt and non-exempt items, visit www.dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.