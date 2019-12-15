The game with the funny name is now part of the curriculum at a local school.
A pickleball program has been established in the P.E. class at Tall Pines STEM Academy. For a few weeks this fall, students play pickleball during their daily P.E. class.
Pickleball is a court game, described as a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The court is just bigger than half of a standard tennis court, and the net is lower than a tennis net. Paddles are about twice the size of table tennis paddles. The ball is akin to a whiffle ball – a plastic ball with holes.
For students, pickleball brings a familiar court sport, with a twist. Playing requires eye-hand coordination, quick runs to a ball that barely bounces, and most-of-all, a sense of humor. Tall Pines 8th grade student Sam Taylor has learned the rules of the game as well as fundamentals such as “dinking” the ball lightly over the net. Of course, there is fun in spiking the ball over the net too. Sam recalls that Coach Weimer said pickleball is growing in popularity, especially with youth.
Tall Pines P.E. teacher Chrystene Weimer appreciates the support from local pickleballers. “We are so grateful to have established a relationship with Mo Garcia and Aiken Pickleball. Tall Pines students have absolutely loved learning the game and over the course of several weeks have developed into great players! We are excited to continue our relationship and help build interest in Pickleball with our youth!”
The Tall Pines Pickleball program was established by Mo Garcia, USA Pickleball Association District Ambassador and owner of MoPowerSports. Mo donated two nets, paddles and balls, as well as his time and expertise. Mo and some other local pickleball players helped line the courts and teach the students the basics of the game. The school funded two versa-nets that can be used for either pickleball or badminton. The courts are under an existing shelter, meaning the students could play most of the year.
From Mo, “One of the reasons why I embraced the challenge to introduce pickleball to the curriculum at the Tall Pines Academy was because of their dynamic approach to education and promoting student wellness and physical fitness. Giving of my time and effort just to see the level of fun the students experience while playing pickleball is a reward of unparalleled proportion. As a result of this initiative at Tall Pines Academy, our intent is to introduce the sport at various other schools within Aiken County and eventually establish a pickleball youth league for ages 10-18 years.“
“It is our hope that the students will have so much fun with this sport that they will want to play with their families and friends outside of school,” said Michele Bullington, local pickleball enthusiast. There are plenty of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts in Aiken. For more information, go to aikenpickleball.com.