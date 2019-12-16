The long-awaited Taco Bell on Whiskey Road is scheduled to be completed and open by March.
The Taco Bell is being built jointly with the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the project is "on schedule and within budget."
"Everything should be completed before Masters," Bedenbaugh said.
When completed, the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty roads will have two right turn-only lanes and one left turn-only lane from Dougherty onto Whiskey, which will help with the flow of traffic on Dougherty, Bedenbaugh said.
While the Taco Bell is an independent project from the Intersection Improvement Project, the contractor had to "acquire right-away with the owner of the Taco Bell in order to accomplish the double right-turn lane," Bedenbaugh said.
The Intersection Improvement Project is set to be complete by approximately the same time as the Taco Bell.
"There will not be any overlap of construction work on the intersection interfering with the operation of the restaurant," Bedenbaugh said.
Bedenbaugh also added that the contractors will not be working Thursday through "the bulk of Sunday" from now until the first of the year in order to minimize impact on drivers during their holiday shopping.
"A lane has to be monitored or closed on occasion as they do the normal intersection project with some regularity," Bedenbaugh said.
The closing of these lanes will stop by the completion of the project, he said.
Traffic congestion on Whiskey Road has been an issue for Aiken for many years. The Aiken City Council has discussed numerous times implementing a plan to relieve some of the traffic congestion on the road.
"We've talked about it for many years," said City Council member Ed Woltz. "Hopefully, 2020 will be the year we get started."
The Intersection Improvement Project was previously funded at $2.5 million in July 2018.
The location of the Taco Bell was originally the Strikehouse Bowl, which was demolished in 2018 after being closed in December 2017.