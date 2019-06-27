A swim clinic at the Aiken Family YMCA will help teach children with autism basic swimming skills in an effort to prevent drowning deaths in special needs children.
Around one in 59 children live with autism, according to the National Autism Association. Nearly half of these children are prone to wandering, also known as eloping or bolting, in which they will run away from caregivers towards object of fascination, including water.
The vast majority of wandering-related deaths in autistic children – about 90 percent – are due to drowning. The National Autism Association advises caregivers to search water first if children wander of in areas with bodies of water.
The clinic will teach children with autism basic swimming skills. Instructors from both the Family YMCA and Easterseals of S.C. are teaming up to provide the swim lessons.
The event is hosted by Subway. A press release from the company reads: "locally-owned Subway restaurant owners, Easterseals of S.C. and the Aiken Family YMCA felt a need to organize the event after hearing about the high risk of drownings for people with autism."
This will be the first Subway Swim Day held in Aiken.