Swallow-tailed kites are soaring again above the fields of Allendale and surrounding area, where they gather in large numbers every summer from mid-July to mid-August.
The big black and white birds are on the hunt for dragonflies and other insects, which they swoop down on, grab with their talons and eat while on the wing.
Swallow-tailed kites also consume tree frogs, lizards, snakes, small fish and fruit.
“It’s definitely worth a trip to go and see them,” said Whit Gibbons, an Aiken resident who is a University of Georgia professor emeritus of ecology. “They are graceful acrobats, and they put on a good show.”
Swallow-tailed kites live in Central and South America, but some migrate to this country to breed in the swamps, lowland forests, river bottoms and marshes of the Southeast.
They usually arrive in the Palmetto State in late February or early March.
Pairs tend to be relatively solitary while laying eggs and raising young. But after their offspring have fledged in the summer, the birds gather in communal roosts in areas with tall trees and a large supply of insects.
In Allendale, it’s common for Mississippi kites to join swallow-tailed kites while they are feeding.
Mississippi kites, which have square-tipped tails, are gray and black.
They are smaller than swallow-tailed kites.
Gibbons, who writes the column “Ecoviews” for the Aiken Standard, has spotted both types of kites in Aiken County.
“Mississippi kites are much more common,” he said. “They actually nest in Aiken County. There’s been nests down the street from us, in different trees, for several years. But I’ve never heard of swallow-tailed kites nesting here.”
Like eagles and hawks, swallow-tailed and Mississippi kites are raptors, which also are known as birds of prey.
Places to view kites in Allendale include fields on Barton Road and Revolutionary Trail.
Allendale is approximately 50 miles southeast of Aiken.