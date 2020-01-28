A man suspected of stealing a vehicle who fled after causing a traffic accident in Aiken was apprehended Tuesday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety announced the two agencies were searching for Chris Hancock, who was being sought for a stolen vehicle.
The suspect caused a traffic accident Tuesday morning in the area of Highway 25 at Ascauga Lake Road and Hancock ran from the scene, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office announced via Facebook that Hancock was in custody.