Deputies are seeking information that would help identify the suspect of an early morning robbery of an Aiken gas station Saturday.
Around 4 a.m., a suspect described as a black male robbed the Enmarket gas station located at 2461 Charleston Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt and leaving in a blue vehicle with a spare tire on the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device
ACSO Mobile App: Downloaded from App Store or Google Play