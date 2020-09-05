The Aiken County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on a possible suspect in a fatal hit and run that occurred in North Augusta on Wednesday.
Danny Martin, 28, is wanted for a felony DUI which resulted in a death of North Augusta man Delgado Morales.
Morales, 42, was doing yard work next to Belvedere-Clearwater Road when a northbound Toyota truck ran off the right side of road and struck him, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Morales later died due to his injuries.
Martin has felony warrants from South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Sheriff's Department.
He is considered a violent felon and should not be approached if seen.
Contact Aiken County Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or the Sheriff's Department at (803) 642-1761.