Deputies are searching for the suspect of an early morning shooting in Aiken County that left a victim injured. 

Deputies are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting in Aiken County.

The shooting occurred on 157 Weaver St. at 1:06 a.m., Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said. 

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds but was stable and alert when transported to a local hospital to receive treatment, Abdullah said. 

The suspect was identified as a male wearing a mask. 

Deputies are seeking to find more information on the identity of the suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or submit a tip to http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&

