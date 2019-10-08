Aiken police are seeking the suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery that led to a store clerk being shot in the leg.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call for an armed robbery around 3:50 a.m. at the Enmarket on Hampton Avenue and York Street, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the ADPS said.
The suspect, a black male, was wearing a white T-shirt, black or dark gray jeans and white tennis shoes with black strings, according to an ADPS news release.
The suspect demanded money from the clerk with a firearm, shot the clerk in the leg and fled the scene.
The store clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Mahoney said.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information related to this crime are asked to contact Detective Moore at Aiken Public Safety or Midlands CrimeStoppers.
Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.