A suspect associated with the investigation into the death of a missing New Ellenton man turned himself in Friday, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Altashuan Jalen Bacon, 18, was wanted for accessory before the fact of a murder and accessory after the fact of a murder, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Booking information for Bacon was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Bacon's charges come as part of an investigation into the death of Derrick Jai Curry who was reported missing around May 1.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office began investigating Curry's disappearance in early May; they uncovered evidence leading them to believe he had been shot and killed in an Aiken home.

Units from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken Department of Public Safety executed search warrants at two homes in New Ellenton around 5 a.m. May 13.

The information gathered by police led the Sheriff's Office to issue warrants for the arrests of Denzell Jackson, 18, and Shakel Dixon, 20, who are believed to be responsible for Curry's disappearance.

Jackson and Dixon face multiple charges.

Jackson is charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking meth, three counts of manufacturing or possession of a scheduled drug and four counts of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school, according to jail records.

Dixon is charged with murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of failure to stop for blue lights, records show.

A third arrest in the case was made May 20.

Christian Barnwell, 17, was arrested and charged with accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony.

Deputies are still working to find Curry’s remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Tips also can be made online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.

A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.