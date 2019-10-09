Police have identified and are searching for the suspect in the Tuesday morning armed robbery of an Emarket in Aiken.

Swiss Tyrone Council, 29, of Aiken is wanted on charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release.

Council should be considered armed and dangerous, the release reads.

The suspect's charges stem to the armed robbery and assault of an Enmarket convenience store on York Street.

Council allegedly demanded money from the clerk with a firearm, shot the clerk in the leg and fled the scene.

The suspect was previously identified as a violent offender by the ADPS' Safe Communities program, according to the release.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is asked to call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or Midlands CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Phone tip: Call toll free at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Web tip: Visit the Midlands CrimeStoppers online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.