Investigators have identified Dae’Kwon Simmons, 17, of Aiken as the suspect in Tuesday's shooting on Laurens Street.
Simmons is charged with attempted murder, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release. Other charges may be forthcoming. Simmons is not in custody at this time.
Investigators have arrested and charged a 14-year-old male with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection to this shooting. The juvenile is currently being held at Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the news release.
ADPS Lt. Jake Mahoney said there is no connection between this shooting and the Waterloo Street drive-by shooting on Aug. 2.
Mahoney said there is no indication that the Laurens Street shooting was gang related.
The current status of the victim is unknown however Mahoney said he is still receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ADPS through the following methods below.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Phone Tip — Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Anonymous web tip — Go to the Midlands CrimeStoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device