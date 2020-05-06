A hostage situation in North Augusta concluded after the suspect took his own life.
Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call for shots fired at a residence in the area of Georgia Avenue and Hugh Street in North Augusta, according to North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas. The incident is believed to have started as a domestic issue.
Once police arrived, the suspect, 34-year-old Rodney Lamarcus Bettis, barricaded himself and a female victim inside the residence.
Negotiations with the suspect began at 11:13 a.m., Thomas said. The hostage was eventually released by the suspect and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where she is currently receiving treatment.
She had been shot four times, police reported.
“We hope and pray that she’s doing fine,” Thomas said.
After releasing the hostage, Bettis remained barricaded in the residence, and after several hours of negotiations Bettis took his own life, Thomas said.
Several agencies responded to the scene including the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
No police were injured during the incident.
Police are continuing to work the crime scene and will have more information when available, Thomas said
