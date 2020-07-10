An Aiken man has been charged for involvement in a reported shooting at an area apartment complex in June.
Keasen Raheem Freeman, 22, of Aiken was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
On June 25, police responded to a shots fired call Stoney Gallman Apartments located on Barnwell Avenue NE in Aiken, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Residents at the scene reported witnessing a black sedan with dark-tinted windows approach the area.
A back rear passenger in the vehicle presented a pistol and began firing rounds, witnesses reported.
Police located numerous shell casings from rounds fired from a pistol and rifle.
"The pistol rounds were primarily located in the roadway and the rifle rounds were closer toward the apartment near the sidewalk, indicating that another individual was returning fire from that location at some point," the report reads.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Arrest warrants identify Freeman as the passenger of the sedan who fired several shots.
Freeman was charged Tuesday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday morning.