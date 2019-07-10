An Aiken man was charged Tuesday in connection with a shooting incident on Cedar Drive last month.
Tristan Xavier Frazier, 30, of the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue, is charged with assault/attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to jail records.
Records also show Frazier has active warrants with Aiken Public Safety.
On June 10, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 10 p.m. to 113 Cedar Drive and met with two victims, a 46-year-old woman and 48-year-old man.
The male victim observed the suspect get out of a black SUV with a handgun. The victim said he shut the door after seeing the suspect and heard approximately five "loud pops," before seeing the suspect get back into the vehicle and driving off from the scene, police reported.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
The victims gave deputies statements, identifying the suspect as Frazier, who is the cousin of the male victim's girlfriend, police said.
Following an investigation, Frazier was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he is still being held Wednesday afternoon.