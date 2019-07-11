An Aiken County man was charged Wednesday in connection with two separate cases – a 2017 burglary in North Augusta and a 2018 incident involving a stolen vehicle out of Warrenville.
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny – $10,000 or more and breach of trust – more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, according to jail records.
On July 27, 2017, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to 127 Monterey Avenue in North Augusta around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a report of a burglary, according to the report.
Deputies met with the victim, who claimed his home had been burglarized while he was out of town. The victim told investigators he did not have any security cameras and was not sure who would have broken into his home. He said it appeared the suspect broke the upstairs window to gain entry and several items were missing.
On Aug. 20, 2018, deputies responded to Jackson Street in Warrenville and met with a 23-year-old man, claiming Kendrick borrowed his vehicle and did not return it, according to the report.
Police reported the victim said he agreed to let Kendrick borrow his vehicle for one hour, but Kendrick did not return.
The victim said he contacted Kendrick on Facebook Messenger, which is when Kendrick claimed another man assaulted him and stole the car, the report states. After the conversation, Kendrick blocked the victim from contacting him.
The victim told investigators he heard Kendrick had not been assaulted, but actually had sold the car to another man, according to the report. He told deputies he just wanted the car back and would not pursue charges if it was just returned to him.
Kendrick was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where he is still being held Thursday afternoon.