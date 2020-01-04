One of three murder suspects in a December shooting that killed a Graniteville mother and her 1-year-old son is now in custody.
Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, was arrested at a home in Augusta this morning around 8:45 a.m. by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Rage Unit, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, U.S. Marshalls and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Henderson is charged with two counts of murder.
The charges stem from the murder investigation of Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, and Elijah Jackson, 1, that began on Dec. 17, 2019, at the Kalmia Apartments in Graniteville.
Around 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive for a shots fired call. They found Mel'lisha, suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report states Jackson had been shot in the back at least once.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders also found Elijah, shot in the "stomach area," according to the same incident report.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported the morning of Dec. 18, Elijah had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The 1-year-old was sent to a hospital in Augusta for emergency medical treatment where he later died.
The Sheriff's Office reported that the arrest was made after an extensive search, working numerous leads and tips provided by citizens.
“The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible," Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "We cannot thank them enough, as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation.”
The investigation led to Henderson being found at 131 Greene St. in Augusta where he was taken into custody without incident.
Henderson will be held in Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.
The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.
A security camera video released by the sheriff's office shows two other potential suspects firing rapidly into the Jackson's home on dec. 17. .
The suspects are described as black males between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. They should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the ACSO.
Additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts and identity on the remaining two suspects, are encouraged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.
Anonymous tips can be provided through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device ACSO Mobile App: Download on your Apple or Android