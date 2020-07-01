For many, the beginning of July marks the start of traveling to summer vacation destinations.
However, this year is different for drivers like Takisha Gilchrist of Johnston. She said the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has altered her plans to travel.
"I'm trying not to travel as much as possible this year," Gilchrist said.
AAA did not release an Independence Day holiday travel forecast this year, but does predict that Americans will take 705 million trips based on economic indicators and state re-openings, the insurance company reports.
That's 120 million trips fewer from last year's travel predictions, a decline of 14.6%.
It's the first decline in summer travel since 2009, AAA reports.
The decline follows precautions concerning the coronavirus pandemic.
Health officials from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control are encouraging the state's residents to remain home for July 4 as reports of coronavirus cases reached a new high of more than 1,700 on Tuesday.
Booking trends show Americans are making travel plans cautiously and more spur of the moment, AAA reports.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, said.
Before hitting the road for the holiday or a summer trip, AAA recommends:
- Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready – have your engine and oil levels checked.
- Include an emergency road kit in your vehicle with an extra cell phone charger, first-aid kit, a blanket, flashlight, basic tools, jumper cables and gloves.
- Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map at TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions.
- Pack face coverings, cleaning supplies and a thermometer.
- Take all necessary travel documentation, including health insurance cards.
As COVID-19 deaths and cases have been reported in all 50 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that travel increases the chance of getting infected and spreading COVID-19.
"Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick," the CDC states on their website. "Do not travel if you are sick, or if you have been around someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Do not travel with someone who is sick."
The CDC urges those traveling to follow several safety points including washing your hands often, wearing a face mask and picking up food in drive-throughs or through curbside services.
Travelers are also urged to be aware of state and local travel restrictions.
More information on travel safety and travel restrictions can be found on https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html.
This week, gasoline demand increased 10% but is still much lower than a typical summer reading.
It's the highest recorded demand since late March when several states, including South Carolina, saw gas price averages less than $2 a gallon.
“The increase in gasoline demand contributed towards the national gas price average’s four cent jump to $2.17," Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said. "While that average will continue to increase ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend, travelers will find pump prices about 50 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday.”
South Carolina was among the nation's top 10 largest weekly increases with a 7 cent increase in average gas prices.
Neighboring states Georgia and North Carolina were among the listed states with an increase of 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively.
Motorists will still find the cheapest gas prices in the South and Southeast region, AAA reports.
On Wednesday, Aiken County's gas price average sits at $1.97, which is just above the state's average of $1.93, according to AAA.
AAA reports that crude oil prices could continue to decline if worry in efforts to stimulate the global economy continues due to the possibility of uncontained outbreaks.
Domestic crude prices pushed cheaper last week due to an increase in new coronavirus infections worldwide, which could suppress crude demand if stay at home orders increase, according to AAA.