While the Summer Scholars Institute provides academic experience for undergraduate students researching in STEM-related fields, it also helped one student get through the summer.
William Thomas James, an army veteran and senior at USC Aiken, didn't have an easy road ahead of him when he decided to further his education.
"I'm an older student, so coming back to school, I had to sell pretty much everything I owned," James said. "I had to sell my truck and pretty much everything… Since I’m older, not having a vehicle put me in a pretty hard place for the summer."
Because he was selected for the second Summer Scholars Institute, James was able to find work and support himself on-campus.
"It gave me a job, for one, so I had money to eat and a place to stay," James said. "Personally, it helped me a lot, and academically, it kept me fresh."
A symposium for the institute at the USCA library on Wednesday allowed the students to show off the research the conducted during the summer months. The students wrote a proposal and then work one-on-one with a mentor to complete their research.
Research is conducted in the fields of chemistry, exercise science, psychology, geology and biology.
James looked into the use of conductive polymers with metal-organic frameworks, which is used in everything from solar panels to smartphone screens.
Janee McCarthy, a senior exercise science major, researched how training people to breathe a certain way might impact pulmonary function and exercise performance.
"It's been amazing," McCarthy said. "I’ve just been guided in so many right directions… My mentor, he believes in me, and it’s great to be in an institution that pushes me to further my education."
The program is possible through partnerships with local businesses and companies that have a vested interest in training the next generation of skilled STEM workers.
ADP, the SRS Community Reuse Organization and South Carolina IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence partnered with the university to provide funding for the student's research projects.
While the program helps students complete undergraduate research, it also allows them to work on other skills, such as describing complex science research topics to a general audience.
"This is an opportunity to basically provide unique experiences for students to help add on to what they’re learning in their disciplines," said Chad Leverette, interim dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering. "They’re working on their soft skills like elevator speeches and building their resume. It’s helping them be career-ready."
Leverette said the program this year had twice the amount of participants as last year, and the university hopes to continue to see it grow.