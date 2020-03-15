Newberry Street's festival area offered a highly suds-friendly atmosphere Saturday evening, with the Kiwanis Club of Aiken holding its third annual Aiken's Bacon and Brews gathering.
Cold suds and a variety of salt-heavy offerings were easy to find in the midst of what club president Brad Lewis described as "a gift to the community," with about 1,500 people in attendance, by his estimate. A Columbia-based band, Tokyo Joe, set the event to music.
"We bring in a top-notch band and we just want to thank Aiken for their support, and this is ... one way that we give back," Lewis said. "They help us with funds and we help them by giving a great night of entertainment."
He expressed particular appreciation for club member Harvey Krape's leadership in helping bring the event together.
Jerry King said he and his wife, Ira, happened to be downtown and walked into the festivities. "I really was impressed with the whole setup. Everything to me was outstandingly well done and really nice ... Everybody was having a wonderful time, and I like to watch people – kids and all – have a good time," he said.
Among the dozens of offerings were such creations as chicken bog (with shrimp and crawfish as possible add-ons), bacon cheese fries, pineapple cups, bacon dogs on a stick, bacon cheese nachos, fried pecan pie, bacon-wrapped sausage, chili dogs, fried Oreos and Nathan's Hot Dogs.
Lewis recalled that the festival has its origins in a Kiwanis convention from 2016 in Myrtle Beach, when he and his wife, Lenore, enjoyed a few drinks and came up with the idea of a festival that would connect Aiken with the idea of bacon.
Helping bankroll this year's event were such sponsors as McNeill Appraisal Service, USC Aiken, Bechtel, the Aiken Standard and Dumpster Depot. Proceeds from the festival, according to the local Kiwanis website, go "directly to our continuing efforts to fulfill our mission to improve the lives of children in our community and around the world."