USC Aiken is one of the Palmetto State's best institutions for higher education, according to a recent study done by personal finance site WalletHub.
Overall, USCA ranked seventh in the state out of South Carolina's colleges and universities – public and private – based on a variety of factors such as admission rate, on-campus crime, graduation rate and post-attendance median salary.
"We are always pleased when we are recognized as a student-centered institution that provides an excellent educational experience at an extremely affordable cost," said Dr. Darren Timmons, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Other criteria for the ranking included student body diversity and student-faculty ratio.
Clemson University was ranked No. 1 in the study.
USC Aiken has been ranked among the best public universities in previous studies and reports in both South Carolina and the nation.
Most recently, U.S. News & World Report's "Best Colleges" guide ranked USC Aiken among one of the top public schools for 2020.