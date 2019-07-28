A recent study published in Scientific Reports this summer found that people who spend more time in nature had greater life satisfaction and fewer health issues than those who spend little to no time in nature.
The study, which was spearheaded by researchers at the University of Exeter, analyzed data from almost 20,000 people in the United Kingdom.
The results found that people who spent at least 120 minutes per week in greenspace (an area containing non-urban elements such as vegetation and trees) reported significantly greater life satisfaction and fewer health ailments than those who spent little time in greenspace.
"I can certainly see the health benefits for sure," said Aiken State Park Manager Aaron Chavous. "I would certainly say there’s plethora of health benefits, both mental and physical, to spending time outside. In such a electronics-based age, it’s good to disconnect."
Chavous said spending time in nature is "good for the mind and good for the spirit," a sentiment echoed by Lori Comshaw, a personal trainer who lives in Aiken.
"I totally agree with it (the study) 100%," said Comshaw. "Having a sense of being in nature and community is really important."
Comshaw expressed concerns that children today do not get to experience the benefits of being outside or in greenspace as frequently as they used to, given the ease and distraction of electronics.
The study says that "living in greener urban areas" was associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes and mental stress in adults, among other things. Spending time outdoors also was associated with lower risks of obesity and myopia in children, according to the study. However, studies that examine the potential connection between greenspace and health benefits are still rarely done.
In the study, around 25% of people who spent little to no time outdoors self-reported having poor health and nearly half of them reported low life satisfaction.
However, of the group that spent at least two hours a week in nature, roughly 14%, reported having poor health and about one-third reported low life satisfaction.
These results were strongly consistent for all the study participants, regardless of their age or gender.
While being in greenspace can have a positive impact, Comshaw said there are other ways for people to get similar benefits when hazardous weather conditions strike, particularly long-term issues like heat waves.
"Going to fitness rooms is a great alternative to being outside when you can’t be outside," Comshaw said.
Comshaw works primarily with senior citizens at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
"I find for them (seniors) that having purpose and having a place to go … being in control, taking some ownership in their health is extraordinarily valuable," Comshaw said.
To view the full report, visit nature.com.