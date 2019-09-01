As Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the East Coast, the American Heart Association wants people to include health care in their hurricane checklist.
Hurricanes, obviously, are dangerous, but these monstrous storms present more health hazards beyond destructive, high-speed winds and devastating flooding.
Research reviewed by the AHA found that cardiovascular-related events increase significantly during natural disasters. One study found that, in the two weeks after Hurricane Sandy struck the Northeastern United States in 2012, heart attacks increased by 22% in the affected areas.
Heart attack-related deaths also spiked during that time, along with the number of strokes people affected by the storm experienced.
Similar findings were discovered in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina ripped through the region. Hospital visits were three to four times higher than before the storm hit even a decade later, and post-Katrina patients were found to have increased heart attack risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, according to other studies reviewed by the AHA.
The CSRA American Heart Association warned that it only takes one major storm to "wreak a lifetime's worth of devastation" given these risks in a press release.
"While officials are uncertain how Hurricane Dorian will affect the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, it is likely that the CSRA will see some inclement weather," said Brennan Meagher, Director of Communications and Community Impact at the CSRA American Heart Association.
"Keep important documents and personal belongings close by and refill all medications to account for disruptions in normal routine," Meagher continued. "Stocking up on non-perishable foods that are low in sodium will help ensure maintenance of healthy eating routines."
Natural disasters can cause extreme stress with issues such as evacuations disrupting normal routines or regular access to healthcare. The AHA would like those at risk of cardiovascular-related events, such as people with high blood pressure, to make sure they have all the proper medications in order in case of emergency.
Aiken County typically isn't issued evacuation orders during hurricanes, but it does serve as an evacuation site for coastal counties. This means being aware of traffic issues and other potential delays during medical emergencies.
For more information, visit heart.org.