Hydrology and creativity were focal points at USC Aiken Saturday, as the university played host to South Carolina's 17th annual Future City competition.
This year's champs represented one of Merriwether Middle School's teams, known as Novus Valde and coached by teacher Amber Bryan, with Harris Eldridge as the squad's mentor. The Merriwether champs included students Marissa Wetzel, Hailey Meteraud and Taylor Talavera.
"They did a great presentation on stage," said Taylor Rice, a Savannah River Nuclear Solutions employee who works in educational outreach and helped guide Saturday's event. "You can definitely tell they'll be engineers in the future, and they were so excited to win."
This year's theme was "Clean Water: Tap into Tomorrow." Students were challenged to choose a threat to the city's water system and create a resilient system to maintain a reliable supply of clean drinking water.
The Novus Valde group is now scheduled for a trip to Washington, D.C., Feb. 15-19, to take part in the national Future City competition, which takes place during National Engineers Week. "It's a big deal for them ... and they'll get to compete against other regional teams throughout the United States as well as some international teams," Rice said.
In second was Klin Wara, a squad from Kennedy Middle Klin Wara, with Margo Gore as teacher and Fred Beranek as mentor. The student talent included Alex Trippi, Cody Goldschmidt and Aaron Arnold.
Teacher Robert McMahon led the Westview Magnet Middle squad (from Greenwood County), Gonjing de Shui. Comprising the student corps were Madi Coxie, Madeleine Strong and Tucker Meredith.
Prior to Saturday's event, each team had to submit three items: a virtual city (using computer software and touching on such factors as zoning and planning), a city essay (discussing the city's various attributes, with particular emphasis on the water system) and a project plan (explaining their teamwork and how the creative process developed). Teams submitted their models and presentations Saturday.
"We had 24 special awards that we gave out as well," Rice said, acknowledging such contributors as Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness and the Project Management Institute.
Among other adults helping convert ideas into reality was Larry Morris, with the Aiken Area Home Educators team. He commented on the overall process.
"What our kids get out of it is a real appreciation for how much work goes into trying to come up with major projects, especially engineering projects," he said. "It gives them a real good idea of how to work together as a team. They have to go through their own headaches and ... make sure everything's going right and all this, and it's a tremendous learning experience, when you think about it."
Morris speaks from experience, as a former employee of Aiken's municipal government. His titles included city engineer, director of public works and (finally) director of engineering and utilities.
Making similar comments was science teacher John Felton, with Paul Knox Middle School. The Future City experience, he said, provides valuable lessons in teamwork. "Everybody has their own ideas, but you've got to come together and create a project for the whole group."
Students also develop an appreciation for how many different aspects go into municipal projects and also get the chance to consider the feasibility of engineering as a career choice, Felton said.