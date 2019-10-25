Students and members of the community walked Friday in an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer.
The visitors paid $2 to walk 1 mile on an interactive track with games spread throughout during the seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center.
Courtney Tarvin, South Carolina HOSA state secretary, said proceeds from this year's walk are going to CanHope, a nonprofit organization that helps people affected by cancer in Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.
Last year, the walk donated $700 to CanHope, Tarvin said.
Visitors were also invited to sign their names and write messages of hope on a large banner that will be sent to the cancer center following to the event.
"It's just a lot of fun for people to come in and raise awareness for breast cancer, remember the ones who have passed away due to breast cancer and those who survived," Tarvin said.
Tarvin said these walks mean a lot to her because her grandmother has fought and beaten cancer twice.
Haley Butts, a sophomore at South Aiken High School, said she participates in the walk in honor of her great-aunt who had breast cancer but is now in remission.
"This walk raises awareness and it brings attention to how big this issue is," Butts said.
According to the Center for Disease Control, each year in the United States about 245,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,200 in men.
About 41,000 women and 460 men in the U.S. die each year from breast cancer, according to the CDC.
Kenneth Lott, principal of the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, said he was proud to see that the entire event was led by HOSA future health professional students and other students from the ACCTC.
"It's one thing to teach students theory about healthcare science but it's another thing to infuse practical realities like supporting breast cancer awareness," Lott said.