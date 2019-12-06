Kindergartner Cooper Cunning and several schoolmates put some greenery into place Friday afternoon at Chukker Creek Elementary School, helping mark Arbor Day by adding an 8-foot magnolia tree to the front of the campus.
Mayor Rick Osbon and Aaron Campbell, Aiken's municipal grounds supervisor, arborist and horticulturist, were part of a shovel-wielding crew that also included such neighbors as first-grader Amy Nguyen, second-grader Havish Patel, third-grader Coen Raysor, fourth-grader Adalyn Wilson and fifth-grader Kailen Moore.
Campbell recalled, "We gave them a good history about trees and about Aiken and ... how the trees are so iconic for certain areas in Aiken and a little bit about southern magnolias. We also talked about the science – about the roots and how they absorb water and nutrients and the gas exchange that happens at the leaves."
Good feedback was also part of the package, he said. "I tried to ask them questions, and they all responded with very good answers."
The new arrival is a Bracken's Brown Beauty, a variety of southern magnolia named in part for the color of the underside of the leaves.
Leslie Seremak, the school's student information clerk, said the magnolia was "absolutely beautiful" and the event was a major hit with the shovel-wielding students. "They had such a wonderful time," she said.
"First of all, they were so proud of themselves that they were representing their grade level, and they loved the pictures and planting the tree and learning from the arborist about Arbor Day, what that meant, so they really had a good time today."
Arbor Day, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission, represents the start of tree planting season.
"Climate determines when this is in any given area. South Carolina's planting season begins in December and ends in mid-March. According to South Carolina law, the first Friday in December of each year is observed as Arbor Day. National Arbor Day is the last Friday in April," the commission's website notes.
Friday's event represents continuation of an Aiken tradition, with the most recent observance having been with the planting of a longleaf pine in 2018 at Chesterfield and Barnwell avenues.
The Arbor Day Foundation's website describes southern magnolias as broad-leafed evergreens having "large, creamy white and very fragrant flowers," with shiny green leaves. Height at full growth is normally in the range of 60 to 80 feet, and the normal spread is about 40 feet. The normal lifespan is 80-120 years.