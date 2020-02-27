A South Aiken High School student was charged Wednesday with shooting another student in the leg with a pellet gun in the school's parking lot.
Lamari Savon Toole, 18, of Windsor was charged with carrying weapons on school property and second-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.
On Oct. 28, 2019, a group of juvenile students were in the dirt parking lot of South Aiken High School by their vehicles around 3:30 p.m. making a video of themselves with a pistol and masks, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
The video was posted on social media.
School administration was notified, and law enforcement began working to identify the students in the video.
An arrest warrant further states the suspect discharged the weapon at another student which resulted in the student being struck in the leg.
Toole was served arrest warrants on Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.
He was issued a bond totaling $6,500 and was later released.
Other students involved in the video have gone through family court; however, Toole was charged as an adult, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.