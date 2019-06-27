Kids from Children's Place got to kick back with some of Aiken's student athletes Wednesday during a special soccer clinic in Perry Memorial Park.
"I just wanted to be more a part of the community," said Rachel Larson, a rising senior at Aiken High School.
Larson, who plays on the girls' soccer team, learned more about Children's Place, a local nonprofit that helps families and children impacted by trauma, through a recent Celebrity Waiter Night event.
She wanted to do something special for the children, so she reached out to Children's Place and offered to organize a soccer clinic for the kids involved with the facility.
"It's pretty exciting for us," said Children's Place Executive Director Peggy Ford.
Ford said the clinic provided the students with more than just the health benefits of physical activity.
"It gives them an opportunity to interact with others," Ford said. "They’re learning a new school, and they’re being in a big open environment, so all of these things are really important for them to be able to do."
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, busses began dropping off groups of preschool children at Perry Memorial Park for the clinic, starting with the Dolphins class.
Larson and other Aiken High student athletes taught the children stretches, played red light, green light, and helped each one pick out a soccer ball.
They taught the children how to score a goal, how to kick a ball back and forth, and played with them on the grassy fields of the park.
"It’s (going) good," said Larson. "It’s really, really fun. More exhausting for me probably than for them."
Larson said the clinic was only possible thanks to the efforts of the community, who helped fund the purchase of the soccer balls and other supplies for the children to use.
To learn more about Children's Place, visit childrensplaceinc.org.