A structure fire caused some damage to a home on Croft Avenue in Crosland Park over the weekend.
According to reports from the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the fire, which occurred Saturday, was caused by some cooking equipment left unattended on the stove in the kitchen of the home.
The homeowner contacted public safety after a fire alarm alerted her to the situation, according to the report. Units dispatched to the scene extinguished the fire before it spread to other areas of the house.
No one was reported injured in the incident. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross confirmed the organization is providing assistance to the family.