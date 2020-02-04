Strom Thurmond Jr. will not seek reelection for Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor this November.
Thurmond notified his staff Jan. 3 that he was not seeking a fourth term following the end of his term in January 2021 and will be returning to the private practice of law.
"It's a gut feeling, really," Thurmond said Tuesday. "It just feels like it's the right time for me to step aside and the right time for some new leadership."
Thurmond said he fully endorses Aiken County Senior Deputy Solicitor Bill Weeks to succeed him as Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor.
Thurmond, the son of late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, began his career as a prosecutor in the Second Circuit as an assistant solicitor under Barbara Morgan.
The Second Circuit is tasked with prosecuting crimes from Aiken, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.
At 29, Thurmond became the youngest U.S. Attorney when he was appointed to lead the District of South Carolina.
In 2004, Thurmond left the U.S. Attorney’s Office and went into private practice.
Four years later, Thurmond won an uncontested election to become Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor. He succeeded Morgan, who had held the office for 19 years.
"We've probably had 50,000 cases come through here in the past 11 years, and we've strived to handle each one of them with attention, care and concern," Thurmond said. "It's been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I'm so grateful for the trust and confidence that the citizens of the second circuit have placed in me the last 11 years."
Filing opens on March 16 for all candidates seeking political party nominations for Aiken County solicitor in the 2020 general election.