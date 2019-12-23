The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that one person has been referred to their health care provider after being potentially exposed to rabies by a stray cat that tested positive for the disease.
The potential exposure occurred Dec. 18 when the victim was bitten by a black and white stray cat on their property northwest of New Ellenton, according to a news release from DHEC. The cat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing Dec. 19 and was confirmed to have rabies Dec. 20.
Anyone who might have come into contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, should call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday throughFriday.
To report a bite or exposure on holidays pr times outside of normal business hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
This cat is the ninth animal in Aiken County to test positive for rabies in 2019, according to the release.
There have been 146 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2013, South Carolina has averaged approximately 108 positive cases a year. In 2018, four of the 100 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Aiken County.
"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, the director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
Anyone who has come in contact with an animals suspected of rabies should immediately wash any part of his or her body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention, according to the release.
Pet owners should keep their animals up to date on their rabies vaccination, according to the release. Vaccinations are one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect “yourself, your family, and your pets from this fatal disease,” according to the release.
Contact information for local Bureau of Environmental Health Services offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.