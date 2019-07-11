Detectives with the Aiken Department of Public Safety are still investigating the shooting Wednesday in Crosland Park, which left a teenager injured.
Officers responded to a residence on Alderman Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting with a victim on scene, police reported.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim – a teenage male – who had been shot in the leg, above his knee. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators interviewed multiple people at the scene Wednesday, but have been unable to identify any suspects, said Det. Jeremy Hembree, with Aiken Public Safety.
The investigation is still underway.
Anyone with information about the incident of the shooter is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.