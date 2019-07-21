The Aiken County Planning Commission welcomed a new member during its meeting July 18 at the Aiken County Government Center.
But even though Liz Stewart was the latest person to join the panel, she has plenty of experience dealing with the types of decisions that the Planning Commission makes.
She is a former chairperson of the Aiken Planning Commission.
“I felt like she had the skill set to hit the ground running and make a difference,” said County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders, who appointed Stewart to her new post, on July 19. “I think she is a perfect fit for the county.”
Stewart is the president of Stewart and Associates Inc., a management and training consultant firm in Aiken.
She replaced Leighton McLendon on the County Planning Commission.
“Leighton told me that he wanted to retire, not resign,” Siders said. “He just decided that it was time for him to move on and let someone else serve. He was my original appointee (to the County Planning Commission) after I was first elected to County Council (in 2012).”
Siders represents the county’s District 7.
Stewart was on the Aiken Planning Commission for seven years, and she was the chairperson for three years during her tenure.
Former Aiken City Council member Philip Merry appointed Stewart to the Aiken Planning Commission.
Ed Woltz, who was elected to Aiken City Council in 2017 after defeating Merry in the District 6 Republican primary, dismissed Stewart from her Aiken Planning Commission post, and she left in early 2018.
Woltz had the choice to keep her on the panel or pick someone new.
“It was nothing personal,” Woltz told the Aiken Standard.
He said it was a matter of getting “fresh ideas, fresh opinions and fresh faces into the city.”
Said Stewart of Woltz’s decision, “We are appointees, and we serve at the pleasure of Council. I’m not offended.”
After her first Aiken County Planning Commission meeting last week, Stewart told the Aiken Standard she was happy to have the opportunity to be a part of another planning panel.
“I’m so glad to be back,” she said. “I love doing this. I think you can make a difference.”
When asked how the meeting went, Stewart replied: “It was great. I thought it went very smoothly.”