Every kid is excited upon first seeing a shiny silver dollar or an unfamiliar coin that used to be commonplace. Even adults get excited when they find old coins that were used daily for decades but are now hard to find. Each year, thousands of people flock to coin shows for a chance to see unique coins.
The Stephen James CSRA Coin Club will hold its 17th annual Coin Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the gym of the South Aiken Presbyterian Church, 1711 Whiskey Road. There is no admission charge and there’s ample free parking.
Dealers will be set up with more than 40 tables containing a variety of numismatic items including U.S. and foreign coins and currency, tokens, medals, Civil war-era money and collecting supplies for the hobbyist. The public also is welcome to bring in items for free informal appraisals or possibly to sell.
“This is an opportunity to speak with knowledgeable collectors to get their advice and their appraisal, as well as a venue for buying, selling, or trading items” said Kuhl.
This free event is held to provide an educational opportunity to the public to learn about the history of the U.S. through its coins and currency. Additionally, the show promotes the hobby of collecting coins and currency, and gives members of the public an avenue to buy and sell, or to simply learn about the items they may have.
“This is a way for our club to give back, by helping citizens of the CSRA discover the value of coins or paper money they have, and also to learn about the history that is symbolized on them” said former club president Steve Kuhl.
Collectors of all experience levels, as well as those who simply want to learn, are encouraged to attend. A complimentary coin will be given to all children under the age of 18 who come to the coin show.
The club meets at 6:45 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Aiken County Public Library. Each meeting includes an educational program on various topics related to collecting coins and currency, and visitors are always welcome.
For more information, visit sjcsracc.org.