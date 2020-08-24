Track? Check. Stables? Check. Horses? Not yet.
The Aiken City Council on Monday night unanimously approved plans for the future home of the city's steeplechase events and, in the same move, annexed the large tract bounded by an eastern portion of the bypass and Old Wagener Road.
City Council's vote and the city's annexation are in line with an earlier recommendation made by the Planning Commission, 5-0.
The steeplechase concept, according to drawings submitted to the city, includes a triangular track, centrally situated on the roughly 141-acre plot owned by the Aiken Steeplechase Association; stables near Rudy Mason Parkway; a viewing berm, overlooking a turn, for spectators; and scattered bar, cook, physician and jockey tents. A commercial area on the property's southern boundary is possible, too, but would be subject to further government scrutiny.
Site prep kicked off in the first months of 2020. An April letter from Palmetto Environmental Consulting mentioned the property was, largely, graded and clear cut.
City Council earlier this year voted to provide the Aiken Steeplechase Association $1 million, a decision met with audience cheers and applause. A $1.5 million deal was previously debated. The association bought the 141-acre property for more than $2 million, the Aiken Standard previously reported.
The steeplechase group has for years hosted their events – the namesake spring and fall races, this year nixed because of the coronavirus crisis – at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field, a little more than 60 acres. The association's president, Paul Sauerborn, has previously said the steeplechase is "oversubscribed" there, along tree-lined Powderhouse Road.
The races routinely attract thousands of people.
Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this report.