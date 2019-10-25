Steeplechase Association making progress in its search for new home for fall and spring events

The Aiken Steeplechase Association has made some progress in its search for a new home for its two annual events, the organization’s president told the Aiken Standard earlier this week.
In the last four years or so, the Steeplechase Association has looked at approximately 20 sites, and the options have been narrowed down to two that are the most promising.
“They are within about four miles from downtown Aiken,” said Paul Sauerborn, who declined to reveal the properties’ exact locations. “We should know something probably in the next three months, at the latest.”
He described the availability for purchase of one of the pieces of land as “questionable” and said that the other “seems to be” acquirable.
In June, the Steeplechase Association announced that the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase were going to be leaving the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Their relocation is scheduled to take place following the 2021 Spring Steeplechase.
“It’s a drop-dead date that we imposed upon ourselves, and it’s the right thing to do because we need to move,” Sauerborn said.
The Fall Steeplechase typically attracts 10,000 to 15,000 spectators at the most, but attendance at the Spring Steeplechase has exceeded 30,000 and the demand for reserved parking spaces exceeds the supply.
“We are oversubscribed,” Sauerborn said.
Meanwhile, the space for steeplechase events at Bruce’s Field has decreased in recent years because of the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s efforts to develop a major equestrian center there.
Barns, show rings and an office have been added to the property.
Hunter/jumper, Special Olympics, dressage and eventing competitions are held at Bruce’s Field in addition to the Spring and Fall Steeplechases.
According to Aiken County land records, Bruce’s Field covers 64.09 acres. The Steeplechase Association would like its new competition site to have at least 100, Sauerborn said.
The clock is ticking.
And for the Spring and Fall Steeplechase to continue without interruption, a plan needs to be finalized sooner rather than later, Sauerborn said.
If the Steeplechase Association is able to acquire land without a lot of trees that need to be removed, Sauerborn estimated that it would take around a year to construct a steeplechase racecourse.
The facilities and infrastructure would need to include a tower for racing officials, an inside rail, fencing, and systems for irrigation and electric power.
Access and egress for thousands of patrons also would have to be provided.
Funding will be another important factor.
“We’re obviously going to have to have a capital campaign,” Sauerborn said. “We are already doing some of that, and we’re going to have to become more proactive in the near future.”
During an Aiken City Council executive session Oct. 14, Sauerborn said the Steeplechase Association made a presentation to the panel of elected officials.
Sauerborn described it as “an appeal for them to work with us” and possibly provide financial incentives or assistance.
He said there wasn’t any discussion about the Steeplechase Association acquiring any property owned by the City of Aiken, and Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh confirmed that.
“It remains to be seen,” said Bedenbaugh when asked what the City of Aiken might do to help. “That’s a City Council decision, and it’s still very early (in the process). We are mulling over their presentation, and we will be discussing it further with the Steeplechase Association.”
The executive session notice on the agenda for City Council’s meeting Monday states that the panel will discuss “a possible contractual arrangement” with the Steeplechase Association.
“We certainly are committed to Aiken having steeplechases,” said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon. “It has been part of our tradition for over 50 years (for the Spring Steeplechase). We think they’re good for our community, and the economic impact is so substantial that we would be shortsighted not to support an effort to keep them here. We stand ready to preserve these events that have so much of a rich history in our community.”
Even though the Steeplechase Association is focusing on two properties now, Sauerborn said the organization would continue to search for other options.
If those one of those two doesn’t work out, “we’re going to really be behind the eight ball,” Sauerborn said. “We want to make sure that there is a backup plan of some kind.”
He added that he was “cautiously optimistic” that a new home would be secured in time to accommodate the scheduled move in 2021.
“I think the community is going to come to our assistance,” Sauerborn concluded. “We’re not looking for somebody to give us something, but we’re looking for perhaps some type of participation and partnership. We are shaking a lot of bushes and trees out there – the private sector, business and whatever.”
The 28th running of the Fall Steeplechase will be held Saturday at Bruce’s Field at 931 Powderhouse Road. The post time for the first race is 1 p.m.
The 54th Spring Steeplechase is scheduled for next March at Bruce’s Field.